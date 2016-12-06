版本:
BRIEF-Laurentian Bank posts Q4 earnings of C$0.45/share

Dec 6 Laurentian Bank Of Canada:

* Laurentian Bank reports 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.45

* Q4 revenue rose 2 percent to C$236.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.47

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada - net interest income decreased by $1.9 million or 1% to $148.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2016

* quarter-End common equity tier 1 capital ratio at 8.0%

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada - quarterly common share dividend raised by $0.01 to $0.61 per share

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada - assets under management at Laurentian bank securities at quarter-end $3.5 million versus $3.1 million same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

