BRIEF-Ring Energy says offering of 6.53 mln shares priced at $11.50 each

Dec 6 Ring Energy Inc:

* Ring Energy Inc announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 6.53 million common shares priced at $11.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

