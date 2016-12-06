版本:
BRIEF-EnWave signs agreement with major European dairy processor

Dec 6 EnWave Corp:

* EnWave signs technology evaluation and license option agreement with major European dairy processor

* EnWave - European dairy producer to license use of revenue technology for production dairy products within an agreed European territory for six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

