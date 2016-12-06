版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-IDM Mining's step-out drilling expands mineralization in multiple directions at the Red Mountain gold project

Dec 6 IDM Mining Ltd

* IDM Mining's step-out drilling expands mineralization in multiple directions at the Red Mountain gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

