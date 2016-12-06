版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 22:20 BJT

BRIEF-Teledyne acquires Hanson Research Corporation

Dec 6 Teledyne Technologies Inc

* Teledyne acquires Hanson Research Corporation

* Teledyne Technologies Inc says terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

