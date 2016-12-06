版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 22:14 BJT

BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust announces sale of two hotels in New York City for $286 million

Dec 6 RLJ Lodging Trust

* RLJ Lodging Trust announces sale of two hotels in New York City for $286 million

* To use proceeds from sale of these hotels for general corporate purposes, which may include paying down debt, repurchasing shares

* Separately, company sold one other hotel in Bakersfield, CA for $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

