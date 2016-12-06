版本:
BRIEF-B&W announces executive appointments

Dec 6 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

* B&W announces executive appointments

* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says key renewable project in EU remains on track for commissioning in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

