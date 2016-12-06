版本:
BRIEF-RBC Global Asset Management provides Nov sales results for RBC Funds

Dec 6 Royal Bank Of Canada -

* RBC Global Asset Management Inc announces November sales results for RBC Funds, PH&N Funds and Bluebay Funds

* Nov-end assets under management increased by 0.4 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

