版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Acasta Enterprises says ISS recommended approval of Acasta's acquistion

Dec 6 Acasta Enterprises Inc

* Received a receipt for its final non-offering prospectus in connection with qualifying acquisition

* Acasta Enterprises Inc announces ISS endorsement of its qualifying acquisition and filing of final prospectus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐