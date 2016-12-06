版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-Nucor to buy Southland Tube for $130 million

Dec 6 Nucor Corp:

* Nucor to acquire southland tube

* Nucor Corp - deal for $130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐