公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二

BRIEF-Verisk Insurance Solutions, Driveway Software announce strategic alliance

Dec 6 Verisk Insurance Solutions:

* Verisk Insurance Solutions and Driveway Software announce strategic alliance to offer smartphone telematics solution for auto manufacturers in Verisk Data Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

