BRIEF-Atwood changes ultra-deepwater drillship delivery, milestone payment schedules

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Atwood Oceanics Inc
* Atwood Oceanics announces changes to ultra-deepwater drillship delivery and milestone payment schedules
* Atwood Oceanics-co to delay requirement to take delivery of co's two newbuild ultra-deepwater drillships by 2 years to Sep 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020
* In respect of drillship Atwood Admiral, co will make payment of $10 million on earlier of September 30, 2017 or delivery date
* In connection with the delay, co will make payment of $125 million for the drillship Atwood Archer on or before Dec 15, 2016
* Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering will extend all remaining milestone payments until December 30, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.