BRIEF-Belden reiterates proposal to acquire Digi International

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Belden Inc
* Belden submits additional letter to Digi International Inc regarding potential acquisition
* Belden Inc - reiterates proposal to acquire Digi International for $13.82 per share in cash
* Belden Inc - acquisition would be fully funded with existing cash reserves and therefore is not subject to any financing contingency
* Belden - "Digi's management and board of directors have remained unwilling to respond or engage in discussions with Belden" regarding potential deal
* Belden - if Digi continues to ignore co's requests for meeting and/or refuse to engage in discussions, prepared to pursue alternative paths to complete deal
* Belden Inc - "believes this proposal to be a full and fair offer" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.