版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-Southside Bancshares announces pricing of upsized offering

Dec 6 Southside Bancshares Inc

* Southside Bancshares Inc announces pricing of upsized common stock offering

* Southside Bancshares -pricing of upsized underwritten public offering of 1.9 million shares of its common stock at price to public of $36.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐