BRIEF-National Retail Properties prices offering of $350 mln of 3.60% senior unsecured notes due 2026

Dec 6 National Retail Properties Inc

* National Retail Properties Inc prices offering of $350,000,000 of 3.60 pct senior unsecured notes due 2026

* National Retail Properties Inc - notes were offered at 98.897 pct of principal amount with a yield to maturity of 3.733 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

