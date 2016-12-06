版本:
BRIEF-Safe Bulkers announces pricing of its public offering of common stock

Dec 6 Safe Bulkers Inc:

* Says public offering of 13.6 million common shares priced at $1.10 per share

* Safe bulkers, inc. Announces pricing of its public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

