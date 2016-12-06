版本:
BRIEF-Allegiance Bancshares appoints Paul Egge executive Vice President, CFO

Dec 6 Allegiance Bancshares Inc :

* Allegiance Bancshares Inc. appoints Paul Egge executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

* Steven Retzloff, Chairman of Allegiance Bank, President of Allegiance Bancshares, will relinquish his interim CFO position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

