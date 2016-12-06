版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 23:28 BJT

BRIEF-Transcontinental amends its normal course issuer bid

Dec 6 Transcontinental Inc :

* Transcontinental Inc amends its normal course issuer bid

* to amend NCIB to increase maximum no of Class A subordinate voting shares that may be repurchased from 1 million to 2 million

* approval to amend NCIB to increase maximum no of Class A subordinate voting shares that may be repurchased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐