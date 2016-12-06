版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日

BRIEF-Knight Therapeutics announces increase to bought deal financing

Dec 6 Knight Therapeutics Inc :

* Knight Therapeutics announces increase to bought deal financing

* To increase size of its previously announced $75 million bought deal offering

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, 8.7 million common shares of company at a price of $10.00 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

