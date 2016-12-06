版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 00:23 BJT

BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces update regarding court's ruling in relation to Plaza Centers

Dec 6 Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding the ruling of the International Court Of Arbitration in relation to its subsidiary, Plaza Centers

* Elbit Imaging Ltd - co and Klepierre reached a settlement in which, inter alia, EI shall pay euro 1.2 million to Klepierre

* Elbit Imaging Ltd - Klepierre shall release all of claims against ei, its fully owned subsidiary, Elbit Ultrasound B.V./S.À.R.L. and Plaza

* Elbit Imaging-due to guarantee of co to original transaction and according to dutch law, co is obliged to pay amount determined by court

* Elbit Imaging Ltd - Plaza paid to Klepierre costs arising from legal process in amount of approximately euro 0.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐