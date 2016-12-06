BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces update regarding court's ruling in relation to Plaza Centers

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding the ruling of the International Court Of Arbitration in relation to its subsidiary, Plaza Centers
* Elbit Imaging Ltd - co and Klepierre reached a settlement in which, inter alia, EI shall pay euro 1.2 million to Klepierre
* Elbit Imaging Ltd - Klepierre shall release all of claims against ei, its fully owned subsidiary, Elbit Ultrasound B.V./S.À.R.L. and Plaza
* Elbit Imaging-due to guarantee of co to original transaction and according to dutch law, co is obliged to pay amount determined by court
* Elbit Imaging Ltd - Plaza paid to Klepierre costs arising from legal process in amount of approximately euro 0.6 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.