版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 00:57 BJT

BRIEF-Stemline Therapeutics says SL-401 Phase 2 trial in AML results found SL-401 to be safe, well tolerated

Dec 6 Stemline Therapeutics Inc :

* SL-401 was found to be safe and well tolerated, and side effects were predictable and manageable

* Stemline Therapeutics presents SL-401 lead-in results from its ongoing Phase 2 trial in AML in remission with MRD and Phase 2 trial in high-risk myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) at ASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐