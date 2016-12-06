版本:
BRIEF-Zekelman industries to acquire Western Tube & Conduit Corporation

Dec 6 Zekelman Industries Inc:

* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed.

* Zekelman industries to acquire Western Tube & Conduit Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

