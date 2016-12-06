BRIEF-Abivax provides update on clinical development program for functional cure of patients with HIV-infection

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Abivax SA :
* Abivax provides update on clinical development program for ABX464 for functional cure of patients with hiv-infection
* New clinical trial, ABX464-005, studying effect of ABX464 on HIV reservoir submitted for regulatory authorization
* Ongoing second phase IIa treatment interruption study (ABX464-004) now expected to deliver top-line results in april 2017
* New pre-clinical data suggest strong anti-inflammatory activity of ABX464: proof-of-concept clinical study in inflammatory bowel disease planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.