公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 02:48 BJT

BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet prices cash tender offers for some outstanding debt

Dec 6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc :

* Zimmer Biomet announces the pricing terms of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities

* Pricing of its previously announced cash tender offers for up to $1.25 billion aggregate purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

