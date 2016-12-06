BRIEF-Justice Department clears Alaska Air Group's acquisition of Virgin America

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Alaska Air Group :
* Justice Department clears Alaska Air Group's acquisition of Virgin America
* Alaska was not required to divest any assets as a condition of DOJ clearance
* Company believes plaintiffs' claims are without merit and plans to defend its acquisition of Virgin America accordingly
* DOJ did not require changes to other agreements between Alaska and American, including interline or reciprocal loyalty agreements
* Alaska did agree to implement limited changes to its codeshare agreement with american airlines
* "Company plans to close transaction in very near future"
* Majority of Alaska and American codeshare flights will remain intact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.