版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 03:12 BJT

BRIEF-3M to sell safety prescription eyewear business

Dec 6 3M Co :

* 3M to sell safety prescription eyewear business

* terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* 3M co says has entered into an agreement to sell its safety prescription eyewear business to Hoya Vision Care

* 3m will retain its safety non-prescription eyewear business, often referred to as plano eyewear Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

