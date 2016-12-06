BRIEF-Dolly Varden announces appointment of Gary Cope as president and CEO

Dec 6 Dolly Varden Silver Corp

* Dolly Varden announces appointment of Gary Cope as president and CEO, offering of common and flow-through shares and grant of stock options

* Dolly Varden Silver Corp - Rosie Moore will be leaving company as interim president and CEO,has also agreed to step down from her board position

* Dolly Varden Silver Corp - private placement of 781,250 common shares in capital of company at a price of $0.64 per common share

* Dolly Varden Silver Corp - private placement of up to 3.5 million common shares at a price of $0.72 per flow-through share

* Dolly Varden Silver Corp Says intends to undertake a private placement financing to raise gross proceeds of up to $3.0 million

* Dolly Varden Silver - proceeds of offering to be used for further exploration, mineral resource expansion of co's silver property in northwestern bc