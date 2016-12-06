BRIEF-Dolly Varden announces appointment of Gary Cope as president and CEO

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Dolly Varden Silver Corp
* Dolly Varden announces appointment of Gary Cope as president and CEO, offering of common and flow-through shares and grant of stock options
* Dolly Varden Silver Corp - Rosie Moore will be leaving company as interim president and CEO,has also agreed to step down from her board position
* Dolly Varden Silver Corp - private placement of 781,250 common shares in capital of company at a price of $0.64 per common share
* Dolly Varden Silver Corp - private placement of up to 3.5 million common shares at a price of $0.72 per flow-through share
* Dolly Varden Silver Corp Says intends to undertake a private placement financing to raise gross proceeds of up to $3.0 million
* Dolly Varden Silver - proceeds of offering to be used for further exploration, mineral resource expansion of co's silver property in northwestern bc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.