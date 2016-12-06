版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Elbit's unit has acquired a loan secured against asset in Romania

Dec 6 Elbit Imaging Ltd :

* Unit has acquired bank loan of about Euro 10 million, which is held against plaza's plot in Romania, for Euro 1.35 million

* Elbit Imaging announces an acquisition of loan secured against asset in Romania by its subsidiary, plaza centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

