版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Ladder Capital Corp commenced an underwritten secondary public offering of 10 mln shares of company's Class A common stock

Dec 6 Ladder Capital Corp

* Ladder Capital Corp - Commenced an underwritten secondary public offering of 10 million shares of company's class A common stock

* Ladder Capital Corp announces secondary public offering of class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐