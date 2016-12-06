版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Navigators reports two-for-one stock split

Dec 6 Navigators Group Inc :

* Additional shares of common stock will be issued on January 20, 2017

* Navigators Group - board approved two-for-one stock split of co's outstanding shares of common stock, to be effected in form of a stock dividend

* Navigators announces two-for-one stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐