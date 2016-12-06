BRIEF-Mastercard says board increased co's qtrly cash dividend to 22 cents/shr

Dec 6 Mastercard Inc

* Mastercard inc says board of directors has increased company's quarterly cash dividend to 22 cents per share

* Board approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing company to repurchase up to $4 billion of its class a common stock

* Mastercard inc says new dividend is 16 percent increase over previous dividend of 19 cents per share

