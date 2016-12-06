版本:
BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q2 earnings per share $0.54

Dec 6 Kewaunee Scientific Corp

* Kewaunee scientific corp - order backlog was $101.1 million at october 31, 2016, as compared to $92.4 million at october 31, 2015

* Kewaunee scientific reports results for second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 sales rose 17.1 percent to $36.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

