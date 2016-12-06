版本:
BRIEF-Immersion says renews license agreement with LG Electronics

Dec 6 Immersion Corp

* Two companies extend agreement for use of touch feedback in LG's portfolio of smartphones and fitness bands

* Immersion renews license agreement with LG Electronics for TouchSense technology and basic haptics patent portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

