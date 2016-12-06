版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Ensco says announces private offers to exchange outstanding senior notes

Dec 6 Ensco Plc

* Consideration for offers will be paid in ensco's 8.00% senior notes due 2024

* Ensco Plc announces private offers to exchange outstanding senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐