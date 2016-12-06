版本:
2016年 12月 7日

BRIEF-Applied DNA Sciences reports Q4 loss per share of $0.10

Dec 6 Applied Dna Sciences Inc :

* Applied DNA Sciences reports fiscal fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 loss per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue fell 59 percent to $1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

