BRIEF-Argan Q3 revenue rose 54 percent to $175 million

Dec 6 Argan Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.73

* Argan Inc reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 54 percent to $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

