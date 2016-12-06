版本:
BRIEF-Sigma Designs Inc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.01

Dec 6 Sigma Designs Inc :

* Sigma Designs Inc Reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $62.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

