BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation for VK0214

Dec 6 Viking Therapeutics Inc :

* Viking therapeutics receives orphan drug designation for VK0214 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

