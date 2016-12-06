版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-HealthEquity reports Q3 2016 financial results

Dec 6 HealthEquity Inc

* For year ended January 31, 2017, reaffirming previously provided guidance

* Total assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2016 was $4.3 billion, an increase of 59% year over year

* HealthEquity reports third quarter ended October 31, 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 revenue $43.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐