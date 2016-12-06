版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-SeaChange International reports Q3 fiscal 2017 results

Dec 6 SeaChange International Inc

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $24.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.13 to $0.18

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.05 to $0.10

* SeaChange International reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.13

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue $20 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $22 million to $24 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $82 million to $84 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐