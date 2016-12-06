BRIEF-Ensco announces commencement of private placement of $650 mln of exchangeable senior notes due 2024

Dec 6 Ensco PLC

* Ensco PLC - Expects to use proceeds from offering to fund cash portion of co's concurrent exchange offers for outstanding 4.70% senior notes due 2021

* Ensco PLC - Intends to use remaining net proceeds to repurchase or refinance other debt

* Ensco PLC - Commencement of a private placement of $650 million aggregate principal amount of exchangeable senior notes due 2024

* Ensco announces commencement of private placement of $650 million of exchangeable senior notes due 2024