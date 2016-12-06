版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corp announces public offering of common stock

Dec 6 Bill Barrett Corp

* Says offering 11.5 million common shares

* Bill Barrett Corporation announces public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐