版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Molly beerman named vice president and controller of Alcoa Corp

Dec 6 Alcoa Corp

* Beerman succeeds Robert Collins who has been controller since 2013 and will be taking a role outside of company

* Molly Beerman named vice president and controller of Alcoa Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐