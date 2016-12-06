版本:
BRIEF-AeroVironment sees Q3 loss per share between $0.34-$0.38

Dec 6 AeroVironment Inc

* Sees q3 loss per fully diluted share of between $0.34 and $0.38.

* Says as of october 29, 2016, funded backlog was $119.6 million compared to $65.8 million as of april 30, 2016.

* Aerovironment, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.18

* Q2 revenue $50.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $52.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.35

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $50 million to $52 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $260 million to $280 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

