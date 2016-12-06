BRIEF-AeroVironment sees Q3 loss per share between $0.34-$0.38

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 AeroVironment Inc
* Sees q3 loss per fully diluted share of between $0.34 and $0.38.
* Says as of october 29, 2016, funded backlog was $119.6 million compared to $65.8 million as of april 30, 2016.
* Aerovironment, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.18
* Q2 revenue $50.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $52.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.35
* Sees q3 2017 revenue $50 million to $52 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $260 million to $280 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.