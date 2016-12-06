版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services says announces public offering of common stock

Dec 6 Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* Says offering 9.00 million common shares

* Says offering 9.00 million common shares

* Pioneer energy services corp - intends to use proceeds of offering to repay indebtedness outstanding under senior secured revolving credit facility

* Pioneer energy services announces public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐