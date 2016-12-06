版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三

BRIEF-NeuroDerm says announces launch of follow-on offering of ordinary shares

Dec 6 NeuroDerm Ltd

* NeuroDerm Ltd says expects to use net proceeds of offering to fund ongoing and planned clinical trials for its product candidates

* NeuroDerm announces launch of a follow-on offering of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

