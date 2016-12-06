版本:
BRIEF-Analogic announces results for the first quarter ended october 31, 2016

Dec 6 Analogic Corp :

* Analogic announces results for the first quarter ended october 31, 2016 and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $121.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

