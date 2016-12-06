BRIEF-Powell Industries announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Powell Industries Inc :
* New orders placed during Q4 of fiscal 2016 totaled $111 million compared to $88 million in q3 of fiscal 2016
* Suspending issuance of annual financial guidance
* Ended year with a backlog of $291 million
* Backlog and current business conditions are not likely to improve over short-term
* Revenue for Q1 2017 is not likely to improve sequentially from q4, expect to report a net loss in fiscal 2017
* Powell industries announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.54 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.48
* Q4 revenue $129.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $121.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.