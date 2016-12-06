版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Bluebird Bio Inc commenced an underwritten public offering of $200 mln of its common stock

Dec 6 Bluebird Bio Inc :

* Bluebird Bio Inc - has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200 million of its common stock

* Bluebird bio announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐