2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Cortex Business Solutions reports Q1 F2017 financial results

Dec 6 Cortex Business Solutions Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly revenue $2.5 million versus $2.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01, revenue view C$2.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cortex Business Solutions reports Q1 F2017 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

